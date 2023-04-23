Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul was left bamboozled as his side faltered in an unlikely manner, while chasing a paltry target of 136 runs against Gujarat Titans. Rahul himself scored a half-century but didn't manage to finish the innings. After Lucknow's defeat against Gujarat, even the franchise's skipper was lambasted even though he scored 68 runs. Rahul was criticised by many for his knock as it came in 61 balls. Though the match ended in a defeat for his side, Rahul did manage to break a record of Virat Kohli during the match.

Rahul reached the 7000-run milestone in T20 cricket in a record number of innings for an Indian. Earlier, it was Kohli who was occupying the No. 1 spot. In 210 matches and 197 innings, KL has scored 7,054 runs at an average of 42.49. He has scored six centuries and 61 fifties in the format, with the best score of 132*. His strike rate in T20s is 136.20. Virat had reached the milestone in 212 innings.

KL Rahul completed 7000 runs in T20 at a strike rate of 136.



One of the most consistent batters from India.

In 72 T20Is for India, Rahul has scored 2,265 runs at an average of 37.75. He has scored two centuries and 22 half-centuries at the international level in the format, with the best score of 110*. He has scored runs at a strike rate of 139.12.

In 116 IPL matches, a tournament in which he has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and LSG, he has scored 4,151 runs at an average of 47.17 and a strike rate of 134.55. He has four centuries and 33 half-centuries in IPL, with the best score of 132*.

Rahul is the fastest Indian to reach the milestone, reaching there in just 197 innings. Virat Kohli (212 innings), Shikhar Dhawan (246 innings), Suresh Raina (251 innings) and Rohit Sharma (268 innings) are behind him.

His 2020 season with Punjab Kings was his most successful with the bat. He scored 670 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.83. He scored one century and five fifties in that tournament and his runs came at a strike rate of 129.34. His best score in that edition of IPL was 132*. Rahul won the 'Orange Cap' for scoring the most runs in that season.

With ANI inputs