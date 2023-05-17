Star India batter Shubman Gill has got a special liking for the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While consistency in scoring runs across different kinds of tracks has been a speciality of the right-handed batter, his stats at the cricketing venue in Ahmedabad have been really impressive. Back in February this year, Gill had scored his maiden T20I century while playing against New Zealand at the venue. The next month saw him scoring a Test century on the same surface. On Monday, Gill just added to his love story with Ahmedabad by scoring his maiden IPL ton.

Playing against SunRisers Hyderabad, Gill scored 101 runs off 58 balls, playing a crucial role in Gujarat Titans' 34-run win. Former India opener Virender Sehwag was mighty impressed with Gill's performance.

"This was the biggest chapter added (in the love story between Shubman Gill and Ahmedabad). I would rather say that it's now a marriage. The love story has transformed into marriage. It looked like he was batting on a completely different surface. He was scoring boundaries easily but all other batters were struggling," said Sehwag while anayzing Gill's batting on Cricbuzz.

"We have been talking about Shubman for a long time. This year he scored a hundred in T20Is and Tests, has a double hundred in ODI and now scored a century in IPL as well," he added.

Gill reached the century mark in just 56 balls and with it became the first centurion for defending champions GT. He reached the 50-run mark off just 22 balls and then kept his cool despite wickets falling at the other end to reach the triple-figure mark.

Gill has a century in Tests, ODIs, T20Is and even the IPL now. He is one of very few players to achieve the feat. He has also crossed the 500-run mark tally in the IPL 2023.