It was a memorable outing for Arjun Tendulkar as the young left-arm pacer claimed his first wicket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 during the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. He produced a disciplined spell of bowling in the early overs and then came back to bowl a tidy final over where he conceded just four runs. Arjun received a lot of praise from several ex-cricketers and at the end of the match, he shared a heartwarming moment with father Sachin Tendulkar. The legendary India cricketer felicitated Arjun for his performance and even cracked a hilarious joke.

“Finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket,” he said in the MI dressing room.

Arjun was also congratulated by head coach Mark Boucher who praised his bowling performance.

"I asked the boys to set the tone if they got the new ball in hand and that's exactly what happened. So, well done Arjun, for doing exactly that. And then, in the last over, to hold your nerve in half stressful situation. Well done, Champ," Boucher said.

Cameron Green flaunted his brute power on the way to a maiden IPL fifty before Arjun bowled a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs.

Green (64 not out off 40) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five after being put in to bat.

With the odd ball not coming on to the bat, it was tough to get the boundaries from the get go but Sunrisers recovered from an ordinary powerplay to take the game deep with the help of opener Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16).

In the end, they fell short and were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games.

(With PTI inputs)