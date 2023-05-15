It was a happy Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room on Sunday after a big win over Rajasthan Royals. Chasing a total of 172, RR ended their innings on the third-lowest score in IPL history. They bundled out 59 in 10.3 overs. RCB won the match by massive 112 runs in Jaipur on Sunday. RCB has the record of scoring the lowest total in IPL. They were all out for 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. The second-lowest total also belongs to RR, as they scored just 58 runs against the same opponent RCB in the year 2009.

Naturally, after the win, RCB players were happy. In a video posted by RCB on their social media handles, in the dressing room, former captain Virat Kohli could be seen making a hilarious comment. "If I had bowled, they would have been all out for 40," Virat Kohli joked.

While Kohli is more known for his batting exploits having scored 7062 runs in the IPL, a lesser known fact about the former Indian cricket team captain is that he has take four wickets in the league as well. He picked two wickets each in the 2008 and 2011 editions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Michael Bracewell heaped praise on RCB's top three batters as they registered a mammoth 112-run victory against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Half-centuries from RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell set the tone of the game when RCB lost the wicket of Virat Kohli after the end of the powerplay. Anuj Rawat came in at the end to finish the first innings on a high note with his explosive unbeaten knock of 29(11)*.

"A lot of credit goes to the top three batters who set the tone for us. It was nice to get those two points, very valuable in the competition. Was nice to contribute in the win. We have a great support staff at RCB, just feel a part of it (even when you are not playing matches). It was a difficult wicket to get going. The way he (Rawat) batted, he gave us a lot of momentum going into the second innings," Bracewell said after the match.

With ANI inputs