Shubman Gill had an exceptional outing in the Indian Premier League 2023. The Gujarat Titans openers showcased his brilliant batting skills on numerous occasions and emerged as the highest run-scorer of the season, so far. Apart from this, he smashed three centuries. As the tournament has reached it's conclusion, all eyes are on the young batter as many experts and fans see him as the future of Indian cricket.

Talking about Gill, former India skipper Kapil Dev lavished praise on the young batter and stated that he has been following the footsteps of greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli.

"Sunil Gavaskar came, Sachin Tendulkar came, then Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and now with the kind of batting he is showing, it appears that Shubman Gill is following their footsteps. But I will like to give him another season (before making big claims). He definitely has the talent and ability but he needs more maturity," Kapil said on ABP News.

"If he plays another season like this, there is no doubt that he too could be included in the list of great players. But I would not like to take him to that league currently. Maybe he needs to give one more year. It's too early (to say)."

Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar showered praises on Gujarat Titans star Shubman Gill following his match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 2.

"Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket! What truly impressed me about Shubman's batting was his remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets," Tendulkar said.