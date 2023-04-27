Former India star Harbhajan Singh has presumably taken a dig at the batting of Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals post its poor show against SunRisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. In the game, DC lost the first five wickets at the score of 62 before Axar Patel and Manish Pandey saved their blushes by helping them post a fighting total of 144 for 9 on the board. Both the batters scored 34 runs each as they added 69 runs for the sixth wicket.

While analysing the side's performance after the game, Harbhajan criticised the batting unit of Delhi. He added that the side should also rope in retired cricketer and their assistant coach, Shane Watson, in the team.

"I'm saying that DC should also play Shane Watson, he is a solid player. He has recently retired, and the way with which DC's opening is going these days, he will be of use, and a better choice as well," Harbhajan said in Hindi on his YouTube channel.

Talking about the match, Washington Sundar's all-round effort went in vain as SRH made heavy weather of a below-par chase to go down to DC by seven runs, their third defeat in a row in the IPL, on Monday.

The offspin allrounder Sundar (4-0-28-3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-11-2) exposed the batting frailties of DC in the first half of the game to restrict them to 144/9 after David Warner opted to bat. But an inexplicable batting approach in which SRH never looked to dominate led to their downfall as they were restricted to 137/6.

(With PTI Inputs)