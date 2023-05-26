Story ProgressBack to home
GT vs MI, IPL 2023, Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Aim To Continue Winning Run, Gujarat Titans Eye Comeback
GT vs MI Live Score, Qualifier 2 IPL 2023: With an aim to keep their hopes alive for a record-extending sixth IPL title, Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023
GT vs MI Live Updates: The winner of the game will take on CSK in the final.© BCCI
GT vs MI, Qualifier 2 IPL 2023 Live Updates: With an aim to keep their hopes alive for a record-extending sixth IPL title, Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 on Friday. The winner of the game will face Chennai Super Kings in the final of the tournament. GT had finished at the top spot in the table but lost to CSK in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, MI -- who ended the league stage at the fourth spot -- outplayed Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator to keep themselves in race for the coveted trophy. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between GT and MI, straight from Ahmedabad:
- 15:59 (IST)GT vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians eye sixth IPL titleAkash Madhwal's breathtaking bowling performance against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator would have given five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians wings and they would be fancying their chances against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 to be played in the world's largest stadium on Friday.
- 15:48 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023, Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. The game takes place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay connected for live score and updates related to the match.
