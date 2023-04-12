It seemed at one point that Suryakumar Yadav is a man on a mission after breaking into the Indian team back in 2021. However, Suryakumar, who is the no.1 T20I batter, is been going through a lean patch with the bat. Known for his innovative stroke-making and counter-attacking cricket, Suryakumar has even struggled to touch the ball, getting out on three consecutive golden ball ducks during the recently-concluded India vs Australia ODI series. His struggles have continued in Mumbai Indians' first two games of IPL 2023.

While he was dismissed on 15 during the first game against RCB, Suryakumar managed just one run in the last outing against the Chennai Super Kings.

Ahead of MI's game against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, former India head coach Ravi Shastri urged Suryakumar to be more patient early in his knock.

"There's going to be light at the end of the tunnel, he's going to be seeing that very soon. And when he sees that, he's going to grab it and make the most of it. So the advice to him would be just give yourself a little bit of time early on, even though it's T20 cricket," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

Shastri added that Suryakumar, who strikes at over 175 in T20Is, to spend more time on the crease, which will allow him to find his feet.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"One good hit and you're on your way. That's what he needs - one good hit, and a little bit of time at the crease. Not 20-30 minutes, maybe six balls or eight balls, and I think he'd be fine," Shastri, who is on commentary duty for IPL 2023 added.