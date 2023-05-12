Young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal put in a batting spectacle, scoring an unbeaten knock of 98 runs in Rajasthan Royals' 9-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Branded by many as Indian cricket's "Next Big Thing" Jaiswal is a stickler for processes and there are a few basic rules that he follows while preparing for high-intensity, a high-stakes game like the "intense one" against KKR, which he would "remember for a long time". In the match, the left-hander, highlighted how conversations from greats like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, etc. have helped him hone his game.

Jaiswal, who struck IPL's fastest half-century in 13 balls en route his magnificent 98 not out in 47 balls, has now scored 575 runs in 12 games at a strike-rate of 167 plus. He is just one run short of Faf du Plessis' current aggregate of 576. Despite flying high, the opening batter is keeping his feet grounded, having sought advice from superstars like Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit.

"I always try to be in the zone and remain in the atmosphere. I have many experienced legendary players around me. Whenever I get a chance I keep talking to MS bhai, Virat (Kohli) bhai, Rohit (Sharma) bhai, Jos (Buttler) bhai, Sanju (Samson) bhai on how to keep my mind calm, and what to think.

"I always try to learn, what all I can improve and bring into my game, how to control... This game is fully mental first then physical. You have to keep yourself in the zone." Jaiswal came to the limelight in 2019 when at 17 years and 292 dyas he became the youngest batter in the world to score a domestic one-day double century.

The Royals then had invested in the 17-year-old roping him at Rs 2.4 crore, 12 times his base price for the IPL-2020. But he had scored only three fifties in 23 matches in his first three seasons before the breakthrough year came. He also scored a 62-ball 124 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede.

Advertisement

With PTI inputs