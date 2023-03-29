Arjun Tendulkar has been a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise for the past two years, but he has not made his debut yet in the Indian Premier League. In 2021, he suffered an injury and in 2022, he was not given a chance despite MI finishing last in the points table. Arjun, who is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has been practicing with the side ahead of the IPL 2023 and when asked about his possible debut, skipper Rohit Sharma gave an answer that will not disappoint the young cricketer.

“Good question. Hopefully,” Rohit said at the pre-tournament press conference.

Head coach Mark Boucher was also present at the event, and he told reporters that Arjun has impressed many with his bowling and if he is ready, he will surely be considered for selection.

"Arjun is just coming off from an injury. He is going to be playing tonight. Hopefully we can see what he can do. I think he has been playing very good cricket, especially in terms of bowling, in the last 6 months. So yes, if we can have him available for selection, it will be pretty good for us," Boucher added.

Boucher also opened up about the possibility of resting Rohit for a few games in the course of the tournament as India will be playing the ODI World Cup later in the year.

“In regards to resting Rohit, he is the captain. Hopefully he gets into some sort of form and hopefully does not want to rest, but we will be adapt to whatever the situation is,” Boucher told the media.