Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli will need his side to be at their best as they take on an in-form Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Sharjah on Friday. Having lost emphatically against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier, Kohli would definitely be tempted to test his bench strength early on in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. However, with Sharjah being a smaller ground, Kohli may well retain the hard-hitters as well as the bowlers while looking for that all-important win against MS Dhoni-led CSK.

Virat Kohli's personal form could be a cause of concern for RCB along with that of T20 specialists Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. The conditions in Sharjah could be conducive towards RCB.

Here is the XI we think RCB will field against CSK on Friday:

Virat Kohli: Kohli's 203 runs in 8 games have come at an average of less than 30. In order to force a win, RCB will need Kohli to lead from the front yet again.

Devdutt Padikkal: Padikkal started off brilliantly in the first phase of IPL 2021 in India. He looked equally calm at the crease during his knock of 22 runs in 20 balls, which still ended up being the highest for the team.

KS Bharat: A lot has been said about the potential of this wicketkeeper-batsman. Srikar will need to bring the words backing him to justice as RCB will look up to him as a real asset at the top of the order.

AB de Villiers: A rare golden duck against KKR won't create much of a fuss around ABD's mentality. The right-hander's antics in this format puts him in good stead to regain form sooner than later in the season.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian just couldn't get going as he looked a bit off during his knock of 10 runs in 17 balls. Maxwell's struggle against slow bowlers is coming to the fore now and he will need to attend to this side of his game going forward.

Sachin Baby: Sachin Baby will be aiming to get some runs under his belt and remove those early jitters. In his first game this season, he ended up scoring only seven runs in 17 deliveries.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The highly rated Sri Lankan looked patchy, giving away 20 runs in his 2 overs and falling for a golden duck with the bat.

Harshal Patel: IPL 2021's purple cap holder Harshal Patel went wicketless in the opening game after IPL resumption, suggesting how the fortunes can change in the second phase of the tournament. He remains top of the wicket-takers' list with 17 wickets in 8 games.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal took a wicket but went for 23 runs in his two overs, something which Kohli wouldn't mind going ahead. Going by the responsibilities given to Chahal, the leg-spinner continues to be the go-to guy for the captain to get the breakthroughs.

Mohammed Siraj: After proving himself in the international arena, Siraj came back well with an economy of only 6 in the KKR game. However, Kohli will expect the seamer to bring him some wickets in the powerplay.

Kyle Jamieson: Jamieson continues to give the right kind of balance to RCB as his batting skills down the order add to his immense wicket-taking ability at the start.