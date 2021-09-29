Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced replacement for injured all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun has been replaced by Delhi seamer Simarjeet Singh, the franchise announced. "Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season," an official release from the franchise read. "The right arm medium fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines," it further stated.

Mumbai Indians did not reveal the details of Arjun Tendulkar's injury that forced them to name a replacement for the remainder of the season.

The defending champions had roped in Arjun Tendulkar for his base price of Rs 20 lakh earlier this year.

Arjun, who has bowled in India nets many times, did not get to play in this year's IPL. The left-arm bowler had made his debut for the senior Mumbai T20 team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January 2021.

As for his replacement, Simarjeet recently travelled with Team India to Sri Lanka for a six-game white-ball tour. The Delhi seamer did not get a game but he got the opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar, who have been regular names in India's white-ball setup.

Mumbai Indians are currently fifth on the points table, in the ongoing IPL 2021, after their win over Punjab Kings on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side is gunning for a record-extending sixth IPL title this year.