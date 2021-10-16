Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final in Dubai to win their fourth title on Friday. Faf du Plessis scored a fine half-century, scoring 86 runs off 59 deliveries to help CSK put up a huge total of 192 for three. In reply KKR could only score 165 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. It was a dream comeback for the 'Men in Yellow', after finishing seventh season, CSK managed to win the title. After the win, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said his IPL future depends on how the franchise will be looking at the upcoming player auctions.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in......we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," MS Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni added that he is hopeful of seeing a full house in Chepauk next year.

"I would love to thank the fans, wherever we've played, even when we were in South Africa, we've always had a good number of CSK fans. That is what you crave for. Thanks to all of them, it feels like we're playing in Chennai. Hopefully we'll be back in Chennai for the fans," Dhoni added.

Chasing 193, KKR openers started well smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill threatened to runaway with the game as they stitched together a 91-run stand for the first wicket.

Shardul Thakur brought CSK back into the game with his twin-wicket over in which he dismissed Iyer (50) and Nitish Rana (first-ball duck).

KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell 27 runs short of the target as CSK completed a fairytale ending.