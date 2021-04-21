Chennai Super Kings are slowly getting closer to their best in IPL 2021 after having had a disappointing 2020 season where they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, haven't found their mojo yet and have just one win to show from three matches. KKR are fifth on the points table and a move into the top four is warranted from a team that was far from its best even in the last season. For that to happen, the batsmen will have to support Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. CSK have had two good games and will hope their captain MS Dhoni fires with the bat soon. Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran could be key to CSK's success.

When will KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 match be played?

KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be played on Wednesday, April 21.

Where will KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 match be played?

KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 match begin?

KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM.

Where to watch live streaming for KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 match?

Live streaming for KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 match will abe available on Disney+Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 match?

KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)