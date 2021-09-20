Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is just 54 runs away from joining an elite club of batsmen who have scored 4,000-plus runs in Indian Premier League (IPL). Karthik has played 203 IPL matches and has scored 3,946 runs in the franchise-based tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who is set to play his 200th IPL game on Monday, leads the chart with 6,076 runs. Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan (5,577) and Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina (5,495) are second and third on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the tournament.

Karthik made his IPL debut with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) and scored 145 runs in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Karthik's best season with the bat came in 2013 where he scored 510 runs for the current defending champions Mumbai Indians.

In that season, Karthik hit two half-centuries and played a key role in Mumbai's first IPL triumph.

The 36-year-old has played for Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions before moving base to Kolkata Knight Riders.