Back in action after a shoulder injury, Shreyas Iyer once again proved his credentials as he crossed 4000 T20 runs during Delhi Capitals' (DC) easy win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, in Dubai. Chasing a target of 135 runs, DC easily cruised to 139 for two in 17.5 overs. Iyer smashed 47 off 41 balls, packed with two fours and two sixes. He was unbeaten with Rishabh Pant, who slammed 35 off 21 balls. Opener Shikhar Dhawan also put in a fine show, scoring 42 in 37 deliveries. The India international missed the first-half of the season due to his injury, and was removed from the team's captaincy. Rishabh Pant continues to be DC's skipper even after Iyer's return.

Upon crossing 4000 runs, the swashbuckling batsman received plenty of praise on Twitter, with one particular fan pointing out his consistency. The fan wrote, "Shreyas Iyer completed 4000 runs in T20 format, one of the consistent players in last few years."

Shreyas Iyer completed 4000 runs in T20 format, one of the consistent players in last few years. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan called him "underrated". The user tweeted, "Shreyas Iyer Completed 4000 Runs In T20 Format, One Of The Most Underrated Indian Cricketer In My".

Shreyas Iyer Completed 4000 Runs In T20 Format, One Of The Most Underrated Indian Cricketer In My #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/1ARJIODUSL — (@Mujahid_Vk18) September 22, 2021

Another fan said, "How incredibly integral, is that #ShreyasIyer's knock in his come-back game. Has been anchoring like an absolute champion. Impressive innings!"

How incredibly integral, is that #ShreyasIyer's knock in his come-back game. Has been anchoring like an absolute champion. Impressive innings!#SRHvsDC #DCvSRH #IPL2021 — Aniruddh (@aniruddhacts) September 22, 2021

Playing Sensible Cricket after getting recover from Injury.@ShreyasIyer15#IPL2021 #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/kKsJ7GJWoG — Abhishek-Cric (@CricketWithAbhi) September 22, 2021

DC will be in high spirits after resuming their IPL 2021 campaign with a win in UAE. For their next match, they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday.