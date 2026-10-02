Indian skipper Shubman Gill reflected on being the World No. 1-ranked batter in ODIs, saying it was "like a tick mark" to become the top-ranked batter in the format. Gill, however, stressed that his true focus remains on delivering on the field, contributing to the team's success and playing a match-winning role for India. "The first time when I became the number one-ranked batsman, I think it was during the 2023 World Cup. And it felt good. As a kid, you look at the rankings, so it was like a tick mark that, 'Okay, once I want to become the number one-ranked ODI batsman.' So it feels good, but I think right now it doesn't matter as much. For me, it's more important that when you step out to bat in a match, how you can help the team win and how you can contribute," Gill said on JioStar.

Gill has been in sensational form in recent times. In the ongoing three-match ODI series against the West Indies, the Indian skipper has amassed 333 runs in two matches, including a century and a double century.

Speaking ahead of the third ODI against the West Indies, Gill said he views captaining India in two formats as a responsibility rather than a childhood ambition.

He stressed that his primary goal has always been to represent the country and win matches for India, and believes that the right intent helps him handle the pressures of leadership and allows things to fall into place.

"I look at it more as a responsibility. Even while growing up, it was not really my dream that I had to become India's captain one day. My dream was always to play for the country and win matches for my country, and that was always my aim growing up.

"So, when I got this opportunity to captain, obviously, it was a big honour and a big responsibility. I look at it as being entrusted with responsibility for the team, and that makes things a lot easier for me. I don't feel that much pressure because I feel that if I do things with the right intent, then everything will fall into place," he added.

India and the West Indies will lock horns in the third and final ODI on Saturday at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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