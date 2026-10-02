Indian skipper Shubman Gill admitted that he is fortunate to have the experience of ODI stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the team, while also highlighting his approach to captaincy, which involves listening to everyone. Shubman, who smashed a record-breaking 223* while successfully helping India chase down 406 in the second ODI against the West Indies, was speaking to JioStar on Follow the Blues: The Shubman Show ahead of the third ODI. The Indian skipper's remarks came after the launch of the 2027 Cricket World Cup schedule on Thursday.

India will begin their ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 campaign against defending champions Australia in Cape Town on October 7, with the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan scheduled for October 10 in Johannesburg. India have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A for the 14-team tournament, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

During the home series against the West Indies, which India have already won 2-0 with one match remaining, Rohit and Virat have been among the runs. Virat scored an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls during the chase of 299 in Thiruvananthapuram, while Rohit struck a 75-ball 101 in a 255-run stand with Gill during the successful chase of 406 in Guwahati.

Speaking about the duo, Gill said: "I feel extremely lucky. Virat bhai is probably the best ODI batter, and Rohit bhai is the best ODI opener in the world. To be able to have these two players in the team, along with their experience and the moments that they have shared together, is great. We really enjoy having them in the team, and their experience is very valuable for us."

Rohit has scored 512 runs in 11 ODI innings this year at an average of 46.54, including two centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 138.

Virat has scored 552 runs at an average of 78.85 in eight ODIs this year, with two centuries and three fifties, with a best score of 139*.

Gill also said that Virat and Rohit are not the only players he turns to for advice, as he often approaches KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer and values everyone's opinion.

"Often, not just those two (Rohit and Virat); I go to even KL or Shreyas, for that matter. I like to take everyone's opinion, but at the end of the day, if I feel, 'Okay, this is something I missed and did not consider,' then I take their opinion into account.

"But most of the time, if they come to suggest something, I might have already thought about it. If I have not thought about it, then I will consider their thoughts and opinions. You listen to everyone, see what they are thinking and then decide what would work best in that situation. I think learning comes from that," he signed off.

This year, in 11 ODIs and 10 innings, Gill has scored 894 runs at an average of 127.71 and a strike rate of 119.51, including three centuries and five fifties.

In 69 ODIs and 68 innings, Gill has scored 3,712 runs at an average of 65.12 and a strike rate of over 103, with 11 centuries and 20 fifties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace