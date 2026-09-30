India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday in Guwahati. India have handed over the maiden cap to pacer Auqib Nabi, who has found a place in the Playing Xi after replacing all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. On the other hand, West Indies have made four changes to their Playing XI. While India's formidable batting lineup remains its biggest strength, an unsettled pace-bowling combination continues to be a concern as the hosts look to seal the series. Meanwhile, West Indies have suffered a major setback ahead of the must-win encounter, with in-form opener Justin Greaves ruled out after sustaining a calf injury. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs WI Live Updates | India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, straight from Guwahati:
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: 5 runs off the over
West Indies openers are batting fearlessly and dealing in boundaries. This time, Prasidh Krishna concedes five runs in the previous over, which includes a boundary by John Campbell. India need a wicket at this moment, in order to break this budding partnership.
WI 16/0 (2 overs)
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: Boundary
FOUR!!! Keacy Carty hits a terrific boundary on Auqib Nabi's delivery as West Indies continue to add runs. Carty gets a half-volley outside off stump and leans into the shot, driving it elegantly through extra cover for a well-timed boundary. Seven runs in the first over of Auqib.
WI 11/0 (2 overs)
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: Steady start for WI
West Indies are off to a steady start. In the first over by Prasidh Krishna, the duo of John Campbell and Keacy Carty scored four runs. This included a boundary from Campbell, who lifted it handsomely over the off side. Shubman Gill is now looking to change the strategy and bring Auqib Nabi into the attack.
WI 4/0 (1 over)
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: We are underway
The second ODI between India and West Indies finally begins. For West Indies, John Campbell and Keacy Carty have opened the innings. The duo will be looking for a solid opening partnership, in order to give its side the early momentum. On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna will be bowling the first over for India.
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: West Indies' Playing XI
West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes.
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: India's Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: Here's what Hope said at the toss
"We would have fielded as well. Toss is 50-50, but another chance for us to do well. There are areas we need to improve. Looks pretty good, the surface. We have four changes," said West Indies skipper Shai Hope.
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: Here's what Gill said at the toss
"We're gonna bowl first. [On the Guwahati surface and the extra grass compared to the previous venue] Yeah, a bit more grass, and looks a little bit patchy at times. So I think there'll be a little bit more for the fast bowlers initially. [On whether he was happy with India's performance in the last game] Yeah, definitely. I think it was, after being put under pressure in the first 20-25 overs, the way we came back was really good. And I think it's even more humid and even more hotter here, so I think it's gonna be a good challenge for our fast bowlers. [On the importance of fielding standards in this format] Yeah, definitely. I think the intensity in the field in the middle overs is what dictates the game, and I think that is one area where I thought we could have been a little bit better in the last game. So hopefully I think this game is going to be a bit better. [On India's strong top order and everyone being in good form in the last game] Yeah, I think everyone looked well. Even Rohit bhai was looking in good touch, so hopefully it's gonna be another good game for us. [On changes to India's XI] We've got one change. Auqib Nabi makes his debut in place of Nitish," said India skipper Shubman Gill.
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: Toss
India skipper Shubman Gill wins the toss, opts to bowl against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday in Guwahati.
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: Pitch report
"We are in Guwahati for the second ODI of this ODI series between India and West Indies. A few markers before I start anything. We are talking about the pitch here. It's very, very warm and humid, only expecting it to go further up. Also, it's a high dew zone. We need to keep that in mind. I'll talk dimensions over here. I'm standing towards the pavilion. To my right is a very short boundary, which is 61, to my left is 69. A hit down the ground is 74, which means the open pockets to my left, as I stand here, is 78 and to my right is 72. So things to keep in mind: not the biggest of boundaries, high-scoring venue in the two ODIs that we have had so far, 350 on an average and only expecting it to go further up with dew if it does happen. Very, very good-looking surface," said Murali Kartik.
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: Auqib Nabi receives maiden cap
As per the visuals coming from the ground, pacer Auqib Nabi has received his maiden ODI cap from KL Rahul. In the previous game, Naman Dhir made his debut for India and now it is an opportunity for Nabi.
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: Rohit eyes big record
Indian opener 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma will be eyeing another incredible outing at Guwahati as he takes to the field for the second ODI against West Indies. Rohit is just 73 runs away from becoming the third Indian to reach 12,000 runs in ODIs. Currently, the 39-year-old sits at 11,927 runs in 289 ODIs and 281 innings. He will join Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the elite list.
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies, straight from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Stay tuned for all the live updates.