"We're gonna bowl first. [On the Guwahati surface and the extra grass compared to the previous venue] Yeah, a bit more grass, and looks a little bit patchy at times. So I think there'll be a little bit more for the fast bowlers initially. [On whether he was happy with India's performance in the last game] Yeah, definitely. I think it was, after being put under pressure in the first 20-25 overs, the way we came back was really good. And I think it's even more humid and even more hotter here, so I think it's gonna be a good challenge for our fast bowlers. [On the importance of fielding standards in this format] Yeah, definitely. I think the intensity in the field in the middle overs is what dictates the game, and I think that is one area where I thought we could have been a little bit better in the last game. So hopefully I think this game is going to be a bit better. [On India's strong top order and everyone being in good form in the last game] Yeah, I think everyone looked well. Even Rohit bhai was looking in good touch, so hopefully it's gonna be another good game for us. [On changes to India's XI] We've got one change. Auqib Nabi makes his debut in place of Nitish," said India skipper Shubman Gill.