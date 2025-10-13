India's marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah was confident of having gotten the better of West Indies batter John Campbell in the first session of Day 2 of the second Test in New Delhi. Bumrah struck Campbell on the pads right in front of the stumps. Suspecting an inside edge, the umpire decided to rule the call in the batter's favour, though India decided to make use of the Decision Review System (DRS). The line suggested that the ball would have shattered the stumps, but the third umpire could not find conclusive evidence over the impact.

Despite numerous replays, the umpire could not determine if the ball had touched the inside edge of the bat before hitting the pad. The on-field umpire's call, hence, remained final, as Campbell survived.

Walking back after seeing a possible technology limitation robbing him of a deserved wicket, Bumrah gave his honest perspective on the call to the umpire. "You know it's out, but the technology can't prove it," Bumrah told the umpire while walking back. The comment was effectively captured on the stump mic at the bowling end.

Even the commentators reiterated what Bumrah said, though little could be done to change the decision, as there was no conclusive evidence.

Campbell made the most of the lifeline and went on to score his maiden Test century. A few overs later, however, the left-hander was undone by spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who trapped him in front of the stumps. This time, the umpire's decision went in India's favour. Though Campbell decided to review the call, there was no chance of a second lifeline for him.

Before departing, Campbell put the West Indies in a better position than the team was in when he arrived on the pitch. The tourists were bowled out for 248 runs in the first innings after India had declared at 518/5. The hosts decided to enforce follow-on, but West Indies showed dramatic improvements in the second innings.