The first day of the second India vs West Indies Test belonged to Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed opener slammed a majestic 173*, which helped India cruise to 318/2 at Stumps on Day 1 of the second and final Test against the West Indies side, being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. Jaiswal and India skipper Shubman Gill (20*) were unbeaten at the end of the day, with the host in a commanding position. The duo added 67 runs off 129 balls for the third wicket. India made 98 runs in the final session and lost just one wicket, that of Sai Sudharsan.

Towards the end of the day, Gill suffered a nasty collision with West Indies wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach. Both players looked uncomfortable, and the physios arrived to check the players. Jaiswal was even seen performing the concussion test on Gill. The 23-year-old opener was seen asking Gill how many fingers he was holding up.

India started the third session on 220/1 in 58 overs with Jaiswal and Sudharsan unbeaten at the crease. Jaiswal began the final session with a cracking four in the very first over off West Indies skipper Roston Chase.

Sudharsan missed out on his first Test century by 13 runs, getting out on 87 as Jomel Warrican scalped his second wicket of the match in the 69th over, and Indian skipper Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal at the crease.

The duo of Jaiswal and Sudharsan added 193 runs for the second wicket, cruising the hosts into a commanding position. India reached 266/2 after 76 overs, with Jaiswal (135) and captain Gill (9) unbeaten at the crease.

Gill took his time while Jaiswal was dominating the contest, entering the 140s with a four. Jaiswal brought up his 150 off 224 balls, including 19 fours.

This is the second instance of Jaiswal scoring 150+ runs on the opening day of a Test in India, after 179 against England in Vizag in 2024.

The only other player to achieve this multiple times on the first day on Indian soil was Virat Kohli, who also accomplished this feat on the same two venues (151 vs England in Vizag in 2016 & 156 vs Sri Lanka in Delhi in 2017).

Five out of Jaiswal's seven Test hundreds have been above 150; only Don Bradman has had more 150+ scores before turning 23 (8).

West Indies took the second new ball in the 82nd over. Gill punched the ball to find the boundary rope and brought up the 300-run mark for India.

India reached 317/2 after 88 overs.

Earlier in the day, India resumed the second session from 94/1 in 28 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and Sai Sudharsan (16*) unbeaten at the crease.

The hosts completed the 100-run mark in the 29th over as Jaiswal slammed a boundary on the second ball of the over. In the same over, the left-hand opener completed his fifty as he smashed a boundary on the bowling of Jayden Seales.

The Shubman Gill-led side touched the 150-run mark in the 41st over of the innings. Sai Sudharsan brought up his second half-century in the longest format of the game after playing 87 balls. The Indian Cricket Team touched the 200-run mark in the 51st over