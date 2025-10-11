India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was unable to reach his third double century in Test cricket after getting run out on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies in New Delhi. Jaiswal could have found his name in the list of the youngest batters to reach three double centuries in the longest format, but had to return to the pavilion after a mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill in the middle. The misfortune of the run-out saw him miss a major personal milestone and added a dramatic, albeit unwelcome, twist to what had been a flawless innings.

In the process, Jaiswal went on to find a space for himself in an unwanted list that also consists of Rahul Dravid and Sanjay Manjrekar.

Jaiswal started the day on a score of 173 and could only add two more to his total before being run out for 175. This outstanding innings from the young opening batter now ranks among the highest individual scores by Indian batsmen ending in a run-out. Indian cricketer-turned-commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar, tops the list with a score of 218 against Pakistan in Lahore in 1989.

Occupying the second spot is Rahul Dravid with 217 at The Oval in 2002 and 180 in Kolkata in 2001. Yashasvi's 175 against the West Indies sees him placed at the no. 4 spot, ahead of Vijay Hazare's 155 against England in 1951. Dravid's name appears twice in the top five, with his 144 against Sri Lanka in Kanpur in 2009.

Highest individual scores for India ending in a run-out:

218 - Sanjay Manjrekar vs. Pakistan at Lahore in 1989

217 - Rahul Dravid vs. England at The Oval in 2002

180 - Rahul Dravid vs. Australia at Kolkata in 2001

175 - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs. West Indies at Delhi in 2025

155 - Vijay Hazare vs. England at Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium) in 1951

144 - Rahul Dravid vs. Sri Lanka at Kanpur in 2009

With 7 Test tons already to his name, Jaiswal is silently creating a legacy in the whites for India.