India captain Shubman Gill said Wednesday that his team plans to grind down the opposition on turning pitches as they begin their home season with two Tests against the West Indies. The opening Test starts Thursday at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, with India strong favourites for a 2-0 series win. A young Indian team under Gill showed promise in a 2-2 draw during their five-Test series in England, which concluded in August. That series was Gill's first as captain-and the first without greats Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have all retired.

The 26-year-old said Indian pitches present a distinct challenge.

"We are looking to play some hard grinding cricket," Gill told reporters.

He pointed out that in recent years Tests in India rarely took the full five days, in contrast to England, where the Tests "went pretty deep".

But Gill said India was not "looking for any easy way out options" and insisted the team had "the skill set to be able to play on any kind of wicket, or any situation."

India's ploy of offering rank turners backfired last year when New Zealand swept the hosts 3-0 in Tests.

Gill said the pitches against the West Indies would offer the teams a better balance between bat and ball.

"We would be looking to play on wickets that offer both to the batsmen and to the bowlers," said Gill.

"For any team that comes to India, they know that the challenge is going to be spin and reverse swing."

West Indies, led by Roston Chase, have struggled with injuries to their fast bowlers and are a shadow of the team that once dominated cricket.

"Obviously we are not in a good position right now as far as our Test status, and we are kind of low on the table," said Chase.

"But we have to put that behind us, worry about what's ahead of us, and play one day at a time. Just try to learn the conditions as fast as possible."

All-rounder Chase expects a trial by spin in Ahmedabad and then in New Delhi, where the second Test starts October 10.

"I have played in India before and I know it's spin-friendly conditions," said Chase, adding it was "more than likely that spinners will have to bowl more of the overs".

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre is set for a long-awaited Test debut at age 34. Chase praised the veteran spinner but said he will reveal the team at the toss.

