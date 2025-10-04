India remained third in the World Test Championship (WTC) table despite beating West Indies comprehensively in the first Test match in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The Shubman Gill-led side completely outplayed their opponents to clinch the encounter by an innings and 140 runs. It was a special performance from Ravindra Jadeja as he took four wickets in the second innings to bundle out West Indies for 146 after slamming an unbeaten century with the bat on Day 2. India are third with a PCT of 55.56 while Australia and Sri Lanka are first and second respectively. West Indies have lost all four of their matches in the ongoing WTC Cycle and they are currently sixth in the points table.

Coming to the match, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj scythed through the West Indian batting line-up, setting up India's crushing innings and 140-run win on the third day of the first Test.

Trailing by a massive 286 runs after India declared on their overnight score of 448 for 5, West Indies performed even worse in their second essay being bowled out for 146 in 45.1 overs. Jadeja was pick of the bowlers with 4 for 54 in the second innings.

With the outcome of the match and the series tilted heavily in favour of the formidable hosts, India outclassed the struggling West Indies in all facets on a track that behaved differently on all three days.

If it was a lively track assisting pacers on Day One exploited to the tilt by Mohammed Siraj (4/40 and 3/31) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/42), the pitch offered a little to bowlers on Day Two as batters made merry.

By the end of it, India, who had amassed a lead big enough to impose an innings defeat on the troubled visitors, ensured there was no change to the script for the huge win in the first of their four home Tests this season.

(With PTI inputs)