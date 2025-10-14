The Indian cricket team reaffirmed its home dominance with a comfortable 2-0 series sweep against the West Indies. While the West Indies posed a bigger challenge than expected in the Delhi Test, taking the game to the fifth day, they still could not deny Shubman Gill's side a series-clinching victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Courtesy of the win, India boosted their World Test Championship (WTC) points tally to 52, taking their PCT (Points Collected percentage) up to 61.90. However, the series sweep was not enough for Shubman Gill's men to increase their standing in the table.

India remain third in the WTC points table, with four wins in seven matches. Leading the standings are Australia, with a PCT of 100, having won all three of their matches since the start of the 2025-27 WTC cycle. The second spot is occupied by Sri Lanka, who have a PCT of 66.67, winning one of their two matches so far in the cycle. India are followed by England, Bangladesh, and the West Indies, with PCTs of 43.33, 16.67, and 0.00, respectively.

India moves to 3rd in the WTC Points Table.

How India Beat West Indies By 7 Wickets In 2nd Test

It was the first time since 2011 that an India versus West Indies Test series match had gone to the fifth day. Although the chase only lasted about an hour in the morning session, the fight the West Indies produced in the game was unexpected by many observers.

Opener KL Rahul struck an unbeaten half-century as India defeated the West Indies by seven wickets. Resuming at the overnight score of 63/1, India scored the remaining 58 runs to overhaul the 121-run target in 35.2 overs. Rahul struck 58 not out off 108 balls and shared a 79-run second-wicket partnership with Sai Sudharsan (39 off 76 balls).

Sudharsan's dismissal brought in captain Shubman Gill (13 off 15 balls), who also did not last long, with both wickets being snared by off-spinner Roston Chase, who returned figures of 2/36. Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (6 not out) then guided India to the easy win.

