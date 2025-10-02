Team India reaped the reward of wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel's decision to convince captain Shubman Gill to take a DRS (Decision Review System) against West Indies opener John Campbell on Day 1 of the ongoing 1st Test in Ahmedabad. The incident happened on the first ball of the 7th over, which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. It was a good-length delivery, forcing Campbell to go for the drive. Some of the Indian players started celebrating, but the umpire showed no interest, as the bat was close to the pads. However, Jurel was convinced that there was also a faint edge on the way through.

Despite initial hesitation, Gill eventually challenged the decision after having a word with Jurel, who told him that there was a loud noise.

"Zor se awaaz aaya hai (There was a loud noise)," Jurel was heard as saying in a viral video.

While the first replay was inconclusive, the third umpire came to the conclusion that there were two spikes-one of the bat brushing the pad and the other of the ball kissing the outside edge.

As the big screen confirmed Campbell's departure, a delighted Gill hugged Jurel.

Mohammed Siraj (4/38) and Bumrah (3/41) led a clinical bowling display as India dismissed West Indies for 162 in 44.1 overs.

After the visitors opted to bat, Siraj set the tone for a dominating bowling performance from India as he picked three of the first four wickets to fall on the day.

Siraj and Bumrah, also in fine rhythm at the fag end, shared seven wickets between them, with Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar amongst the wicket-takers. For the West Indies, barring some fight shown by Justin Greaves (32), it was a poor batting effort where the batting unit didn't show the application and resilience needed for playing Test cricket.

