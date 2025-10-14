The Indian cricket team etched its name in history as it matched the world record for the most consecutive series wins against a single team in Tests. With their last defeat against the West Indies coming in 2002, India have now won 10 series in a row against the men from the Caribbean islands, matching South Africa's record of 10 series wins against the same opponents from 1997 to 2024. Shubman Gill's men equalled the record as the team secured a seven-wicket victory against Roston Chase's men in the second Test in Delhi on Tuesday.

The West Indies assignment was Shubman Gill's first at home as the captain of the team. The 2-0 series sweep also turned out to be his first victory as the skipper in the longest format. Earlier, he had led the team to a 2-2 series draw on the tour of England.

Most consecutive Test series wins against an opposition:

10 India vs West Indies (2002-25) *

10 South Africa vs West Indies (1998-24)

9 Australia vs West Indies (2000-22)

8 Australia vs England (1989-2003)

8 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (1996-20)

Besides reaffirming India's home supremacy, the triumph will also go down as Shubman Gill's first series victory as India's Test captain.

It was the first time since 2011 that an India versus West Indies Test series match had gone to the fifth day. Although the chase only lasted about an hour in the morning session, the fight the West Indies produced in the game was unexpected by many observers.

Needing just 58 runs to reach the target of 121, KL Rahul (58 not out off 108 balls), with Dhruv Jurel for company (6 not out), completed the task in 35.2 overs. Rahul hit six fours and two sixes, adding 79 with Sai Sudharsan (39) for the second wicket.

While the second Test dragged into the fifth morning, largely because of the resistance from centurions John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103), and a dogged 10th-wicket stand, the Feroz Shah Kotla track offered little assistance to spinners, remaining low and slow throughout.

Across the two Tests, Indian bowlers claimed all 40 opposition wickets, with pacers contributing admirably on unhelpful surfaces and spinners showing patience when conditions turned docile at the Kotla. For Indian batters, there were five centuries and a near-90 among the top six across two matches.

With PTI Inputs