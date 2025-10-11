India captain Shubman Gill capped off a memorable first home Test series as captain by slamming his maiden Test century at home in the longest format on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. Gill reached the landmark moment in 177 balls, thoroughly dominating the West Indies bowlers on Saturday. In achieving this fifth hundred of the year, the India skipper has now matched the rare feat of his idol, Virat Kohli, becoming only the second captain to score five Test centuries in a calendar year.

Kohli had reached this milestone twice during his tenure, in 2017 and again in 2018. Gill joined this exclusive club in 2025, having scored four centuries during the previous tour of England, with the Delhi ton being his fifth as captain.

This accomplishment places Gill in elite company, considering that distinguished predecessors like Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid did not manage to achieve this strike rate while leading the country in whites.

Five Test hundreds in a calendar year by an Indian captain:

- Virat Kohli in 2017

- Virat Kohli in 2018

- Shubman Gill in 2025

The recent India versus West Indies Test assignments have been particularly abundant in centuries. In the last 14 Tests between the two countries since 2013, there have been 25 Test centuries scored.

A staggering 23 of these have come from Indian batters, highlighting India's absolute dominance. The only West Indian batter to reach three figures in this period is Roston Chase, who has done so on two occasions. The gulf in quality between the two sides' batting line-ups has never been wider, with Indian batsmen consistently converting starts into big scores.

Gill was given India's captaincy in the longest format after Rohit Sharma decided to quit the format. Alongside Rohit, even Kohli decided to hang his boots in the format, leaving Gill without two of the finest leadership mentors the team could offer in the longest format.

The India skipper rose to the occasion on the tour of England, did the talking with both his bat and captaincy, drawing the series 2-2 while also scoring over 700 runs.