India captain Shubman Gill achieved a significant milestone as he scored a half-century in his debut Test innings as India's captain on home soil, on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies on Friday. In the process, Gill became only the second player in Indian cricket history to do so. This feat places him in elite company alongside the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who achieved this record decades ago. Gavaskar's inaugural home innings as captain saw him score a magnificent 205 against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in 1978.

Gill's fifty-plus score, which also came against the West Indies, highlights his ability to thrive under the pressure of leadership. This accomplishment signals a brilliant start to his captaincy tenure in home Test matches, showcasing his immediate impact and leadership with the bat at the highest level. His performance, coming after Gavaskar's historic innings, marks a notable moment for Indian cricket captaincy records.

KL Rahul Registers 11th Test Ton, Second At Home

KL Rahul struck his eleventh Test ton and his second at home after nine years as India reached 218/3 at lunch. He had to wait 26 innings at home between two hundreds, having last managed a century on home soil against England in December 2016 at Chennai, scoring 199. This is the fourth-longest an Indian has had to wait between two centuries at home, with Ravichandran Ashwin's wait of 36 innings being the longest.

The 3,211-day gap between the first and second Test hundred at home for KL Rahul is the longest such gap for an Indian batter between two centuries at home.

This year officially marks KL Rahul at his best in Tests, with 649 runs in seven matches and 13 innings at an average of 54.08, with three centuries and two fifties and a best score of 137. His best Test series outing also came this year against England in the UK, ending the five-match series as the third-highest run-getter with 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries and two fifties.

His previous best year was 2017, scoring 633 runs in nine matches and 14 innings at an average of 48.69, with nine fifties and a best score of 90*.

