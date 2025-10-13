Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies, at the score of 175, was truly heartbreaking, not just for the player but also for Indian cricket fans. Jaiswal looked on course to score his third Test double century before a mix-up with Shubman Gill cost him his wicket. However, what followed on social media was quite ugly as a section of fans started to suggest that the India skipper was 'jealous' of Jaiswal. They claimed he didn't run for him when he should have.

The 'jealousy' angle isn't new among cricketers' fanbases. Many such suggestions have been made in the past involving the icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra blasted such chatter among fans for spreading nonsensical theories.

"Gill ran for Nitish Reddy, but not for Jaiswal. Why? Because he is jealous of Jaiswal - what? Why are you saying such things? You guys did the same thing with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as well. When they won the Champions Trophy, they were playing Dandiya together. There were tears in their eyes when they lifted the T20 World Cup together and hugged each other," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Now, we have started the same thing with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as well. They are friends, they play for the same team. Irrespective of whose fault it was [the run-out], also look at the dressing room video of them having a friendly chat. This happened immediately after that incident. Even when Jaiswal was asked about it, he said such things happen," the 48-year-old added.

Chopra lambasted the fan armies for creating an atmosphere of such hatred on social media platforms instead of taking Indian cricket forward.

"Honestly, once these fan armies are created, they actually start fighting as if it's a war. They make it seem like these players are playing against each other, not with each other. Gill and Jaiswal's journey has just started. Let's write a different story instead of indulging in fan wars and trolling. Let's try and take Indian cricket forward."