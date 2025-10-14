India Test captain Shubman Gill explained the rationale behind imposing a follow-on during the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital, a move that drew widespread backlash from fans. India swept the series 2-0 after notching a seven-wicket triumph over the Caribbean side on Tuesday. Despite the win, questions lingered over Gill's call to impose a follow-on, a move that has turned into a rarity in modern-day cricket.

After winning the toss, India exploited the benign Delhi surface with Yashasvi Jaiswal (175), Sai Sudharsan (87) and Gill (129*) dazzling with their rollicking performances. The hosts blazed their way to 518/5, and India felt the total was enough to declare their innings on.

In reply, the West Indies stuttered on numerous occasions and succumbed to a 248-run total. With a daunting 273-run lead, India had the option to come out to bat again but decided to utilise the follow-on option. Fans were not pleased with the decision, considering the Indian bowlers had bowled a combined total of 81.5 overs.

"We were around 300 runs ahead. We thought even if we scored like 500 runs and we have to get 6 or 7 wickets on day 5, it could be a tough day for us. So, that was the thought process," Gill said in the post-match presentation while talking about the decision to enforce a follow-on.

With a whitewash over the Caribbean side, Gill revelled in his first series win as the Indian Test captain. The 26-year-old explained the challenge of rotating the players while admitting that he is still getting used to donning the captaincy hat.

"It's a big honour (to lead India). It's a really big honour, I'm kind of getting used to it. Managing all the players, leading this team, is a great honour. It's about taking the right options in the given situation. I try to make the most probable decision in the given situation that we are in that game. And sometimes you have to take a bold decision, depending on which player can get you certain runs or can get you those wickets," he added.

After adding another milestone to his cap, Gill will lead India in the three-match ODI series in Australia before returning home to host the World Test Championship mace holders, South Africa, for two Tests in November.

