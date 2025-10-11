Shubman Gill turned disappointment into delight on Day 2 of the second Test between India and the West Indies at New Delhi. Gill was involved in a messy mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal in just the second over of the day, resulting in the latter getting run out on 175. However, Gill made amends with the bat soon after, smashing his first home century as India's Test skipper. In the process, Gill surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to achieve a major feat and also broke a record set by Virat Kohli.

Gill's century against the West Indies was his fifth as captain, all of which have come in 2025. It makes him only the second Indian captain to score five centuries in a calendar year, following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli.

Gill, however, has reached five Test hundreds in a calendar year as captain quicker than Kohli managed. While Kohli's best was 18 innings, Gill has done so in just 12 innings in 2025.

What makes his feat more impressive is that Sachin Tendulkar - India's highest run-scorer in Test cricket - did not manage five Test centuries in a calendar year as captain.

Gill also became the third-fastest player to slam five Test centuries as captain. Gill's 12 innings is slower only to Alastair Cook (nine innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (10 innings).

Gill led from the front with his unbeaten 129 -- his fifth hundred of the year in eight Tests -- after Yashasvi Jaiswal's departure on 175 in the second over of the second day.

In reply to India's mammoth first-innings 518-5 declared, opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) and Alick Athanaze (41) offered some resistance before departing.

Chanderpaul edged a short-of-a-length ball from Jadeja to slip where KL Rahul caught it after a couple of juggles to end a 66-run second-wicket stand.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav sent back Athanaze and in the next over skipper Roston Chase was dismissed for a duck off Jadeja.

With AFP inputs