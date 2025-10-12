Former Indian cricket team batting coach Sanjay Bangar weighed in on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal and Shubman Gill's role in the run-out during the second Test match against West Indies. Jaiswal fell 25 runs short of a brilliant double century as he was dimissed for 175. Bangar said that Gill should have agreed with Jaiswal's call for the run and added that it was indeed the India skipper's mistake that led to the run-out. The incident took place in the 92nd over of India's innings when Jaiswal play a delivery from Jayden Seales straight to the fielder at mid-wicket and went for a quick single. Gill shouted 'no' as the fielder collected the ball but Jaiswal was already half-way down the pitch. The batter ultimately failed to make his ground on time and he slammed his bat in frustration before making his way back to the dressing room.

“He immediately went off after the drive. Gill started initially and then said ‘no'. It was a half-and-half chance and the fielder was also aware where the batters were. I think Shubman Gill was thinking about the speed of the shot," Bangar said on Star Sports.

“It was a striker's call that Gill needed to agree on. Jaiswal came down and returned a lot of ground. Non-striker ki zyada galti maanta hu main (I think in this case the non-striker is to blame)," Bangar added.

Jaiswal downplayed the entire situation by classifying the moment as a "part of the game".

"I always try to play as long as I can. If I'm there, I should just take it forward and play as long as I can. It's (run-out) part of the game, so it's fine," Jaiswal said after the match.

"I was trying to get in, so there was a bit of movement, but when I was in the middle, I was thinking that maybe I'll bat for one hour, and after that, it will be easy for me to score. There is always a thought of what I can achieve and what can be my goal and my team's goal. I just try to be in the present and make sure if I'm in, I should take it long," he added.

