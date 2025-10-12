India captain Shubman Gill took a stunning catch to dismiss West Indies batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Day 3 of their 2nd Test in Delhi on Sunday. Pacer Mohammed Siraj, on a placid pitch, bowled a short ball at Chanderpaul. The southpaw went for the pull shot, but couldn't time his swing to perfection as the ball looped up in the air. Gill, who was deployed at midwicket, grabbed the ball with both hands, diving at full stretch to his right.

Several videos of Gill's stunning effort went viral on social media.

Gravity takes a break!



Captain @ShubmanGill takes a stunner and @mdsirajofficial gets his wicket.



Catch the LIVE action https://t.co/Gdi0klvyUf#INDvWI 2nd Test, Day 3 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/lvOaACSSpk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 12, 2025

On Day 2, Gill became the player with the fifth-most centuries in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Gill played an unbeaten knock of 129 runs from 196 balls, which was laced with 16 boundaries and two sixes in his innings. With this knock, the right-hand batter now has 2,826 runs in 39 matches in the WTC at an average of 43.47 and a strike rate of 61.36, with 10 hundreds to his name. His highest score in the competition is 269, which came against England earlier this year during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

He now joins an elite list of players with the most centuries in WTC history, which includes England's Joe Root (21), Australia's Steve Smith (13), New Zealand's Kane Williamson (11), and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (11).

With this ton, Gill has surpassed former skipper Rohit Sharma for the most centuries by an India player in WTC history, who had nine centuries.

He has also become the 10th-highest run-getter with this knock (129*). The top five players in the list are Root (6080 runs in 69 matches), Smith (4278 runs in 55 encounters), Labuschagne (4225 runs in 53 fixtures), England captain Ben Stokes (3616 runs in 57 games), and Australia opener Travis Head (3300 runs in 52 matches).

(With ANI Inputs)