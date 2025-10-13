West Indies batter Shai Hope continued John Campbell's resurgence, scoring a century on the fourth day of the second and final Test match against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, ending an eight-year drought without a Test ton. His last Test century came way back in 2017 against England. His 103-run knock in the second innings was only his third ton in the longest format of the game, with the earlier two coming against England in 2017. Hope rewrote the record books, breaking Jermaine Blackwood's record for the most innings between two Test centuries. Hope took 58 innings between his centuries, surpassing Blackwood's 47-inning gap.

With this ton, Shai Hope surpassed Richard Richardson to become the eighth-highest century scorer for the West Indies across all formats. Richardson has 21 while Hope has smashed 22 hundreds in 236 fixtures.

With this ton Hope also completed 9,000 international runs. Now in 236 international appearances, Hope has scored 9094 runs at an average of 38.05, including 22 centuries and 41 fifties, with the best score of 170.

For the right-hander, his best format remains the ODIs, where he has scored 5,879 runs in 142 matches and 137 innings at an average of 50.24, with 18 centuries and 29 fifties, including a career-best score of 170. He is the seventh-highest run-getter in ODIs for WI.

Hope has been improving his T20I game over the last few years, having scored 1,210 runs in 51 matches and 49 innings at an average of 28.13 and a strike rate of 137.65, with one century and seven fifties, and a best score of 102*.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)