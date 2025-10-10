There's a quiet determination about Yashasvi Jaiswal - a young man who has turned every new ground into his own stage. With his latest hundred in Delhi on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies, the 23-year-old opener has now scored seven Test centuries at seven different venues, a remarkable feat that reflects not just consistency, but adaptability - the mark of a world-class batter in the making.

From Roseau to Delhi - the journey of seven tons

It all began in Roseau, Dominica in 2023. On debut against the West Indies, Jaiswal announced himself with a commanding 171, batting over eight hours in his first-ever Test innings. That knock wasn't just about numbers - it was about patience, old-school temperament, and the confidence of belonging on the international stage.

Since then, each century has carried a different flavour. In Leeds and later at The Oval against England, he showed he could adapt to movement and bounce, blending caution with controlled aggression.

Against the West Indies at home, and now in Delhi, he's looked every bit the modern Indian opener - fearless in shot selection yet deeply rooted in technique.

Different pitches, same focus

What's striking is that Jaiswal's hundreds haven't come on flat tracks alone. In Delhi, his seventh century came with 16 fours off 145 balls, a mix of classical cover drives and bold cuts.

Observers say his biggest strength is his clarity of approach - knowing when to build, when to dominate, and when to accelerate. Even in the Ahmedabad Test, where he managed only 36 before missing a chance in the second innings, Jaiswal's intense two-day practice session before the Delhi match showed his hunger to reset and improve.

Impact on Team India

Every Jaiswal century has been match-shaping.

His debut ton in Roseau set up a massive win.

His hundreds against England steadied India in tough conditions.

The Delhi ton, his latest, has once again provided India early control in the Test.

His ability to lay solid foundations at the top has eased pressure on the middle order, often dictating the tempo of India's innings.

In just over two years, he's averaging around 50, with seven hundreds and twelve fifties, showing remarkable consistency for someone still learning the rhythms of Test cricket.

The next phase

For Jaiswal, the journey is still unfolding.

Seven hundreds in seven venues isn't just a stat - it's a story of growth, adaptability, and intent. Whether it's the Caribbean, England, or India, the left-hander has shown that he can mould his game to any condition, any challenge.

And if Delhi's innings is any indication - with its mix of grit and grace - Indian cricket may just be watching the next great all-format opener taking shape.