The West Indies batter, Justin Greaves, really frustrated the Indian team in the final session of the fourth day's play in the Second Test at New Delhi. Greaves went on to score an unbeaten half-century, taking the team's total to 390 runs in the second innings on Monday. Greaves and Jayden Seales put up a 79-run stand for the tenth wicket, leaving India captain Shubman Gill and his bowling unit scratching their heads for hours. India pacer Mohammed Siraj even tried to get under Greaves' skin by firing him a warning against scoring more runs.

Siraj walked up to Greaves before the start of play in the final session on Day 4, issuing a playful warning that even had the West Indies batter smiling. Despite the 'warning', Greaves frustrated India a little more before his partner Seales was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.

DSP Siraj Warned Justin Greaves pic.twitter.com/kOOxBhZ4zz — Rohit (@stump_out) October 13, 2025

The Greaves-Seale partnership was a historic one for West Indies. In fact, it took eight long years for a visiting side to put up a fifty-plus partnership for the tenth wicket on Indian soil in Tests. The West Indies pair Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales ended that wait with a gritty and entertaining 79-run stand against India.

Coming together with their team in deep trouble, the duo showed remarkable fight and composure. Greaves, calm and composed under pressure, brought up a well-crafted half-century, remaining unbeaten on 50 off 85 deliveries, an innings laced with three boundaries. At the other end, Seales played the perfect supporting role, scoring a valuable 32 runs.

A fine 10th-wicket partnership between Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves and centuries from Shai Hope and John Campbell stage an incredible fightback and set a 121-run target for India to win the second Test against the West Indies at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

At the end of the fourth day's play, India was 63/1, with KL Rahul (25*) and Sai Sudharsan (30*) unbeaten. They have made sure India was more than halfway through the target after Yashasvi Jaiswal's early dismissal.

With ANI Inputs