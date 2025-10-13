Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Siraj struggled in the sweltering heat of New Delhi during Day 4 of the second Test match against West Indies on Monday. Following a tough six-over spell in the post-lunch session, Siraj went straight to the Indian dugout where he received some medical attention. An ice bag was placed on his head while the physiotherapist gave him a foot massage. Former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was in the commentary box and he described it as 'king-like treatment'.

"What we see right now, the fast bowlers being treated like kings after a hard spell. It's the same case everywhere, by the way. I just need to let viewers know that it's not just on the ground, off the field, but also in the com box. We've got to be careful when you do that with Bish (Ian Bishop, who was also present in the commentary box), though. The eyes straight on the head to calm him down at times. For Bish and for Siraj," Karthik said.

The Indian bowling attack faced a stern test of character on an unresponsive sub-continental track but came out trumps, leaving the hosts on the cusp of a 2-0 clean sweep over a fighting West Indies.

The Indians need another 58 runs on the final day to win the game after reaching 63 for 1 at stumps in pursuit of 121.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/44 in 17.5 overs), Kuldeep Yadav (3/104 in 29 overs), Ravindra Jadeja (1/102 in 33 overs), Mohammed Siraj (2/43 in 15 overs) and Washington Sundar (1/80 in 23 overs) toiled hard for more than 118.5 overs in the second innings.

They eventually bowled out the West Indies for 390, leaving the home team with a target of 121 to chase in 18 overs left on the fourth evening.

KL Rahul (25 batting) and Sai Sudharsan (30 batting) looked comfortable but didn't take too many risks after Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) holed out in the deep.

(With PTI inputs)