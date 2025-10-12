Indian cricket team spinner Kuldeep Yadav scripted history with a brilliant five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the second Test match against West Indies on Sunday. Kuldeep became the fastest left-arm wrist spinner to claim 5 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. He currently has 5 five-wicket hauls in the longest format of the sport - the most by any left-arm wrist spinner along with England's Johnny Wardle. However, while Wardle achieved the feat in 28 matches, Kuldeep was able to reach the milestone in just 15 Tests.

Most five-fers by left arm wrist spinners (Tests)

5 - Kuldeep Yadav (15 Tests)

5 - Johnny Wardle (28)

4 - Paul Adams (45)

India enforced a follow-on against the West Indies after bowling out the tourists for 248.

Having declared after amassing a massive first-innings total of 518 for five, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul to bundle out the West Indies in the second session after they resumed the day at the overnight score of 140/4.

The hosts took a first-innings lead of 270 as they decided to make West Indies bat again.

The bulk of the work was done by the spinners with Ravindra Jadeja ending the innings with figures of 3/46 while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked a wicket each.

(With PTI inputs)