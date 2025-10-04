Indian cricket team batter KL Rahul opened up about the chatter around his Test average and the criticism he has faced in the past few years. Rahul has played 63 Test matches for India and his batting average is currently 35.41. Several fans as well as experts believe that the Test average does not do justice to the talent that Rahul possesses and he has often been criticised for not making full use of his opportunities. Over the years, Rahul has batted at different positions and although he has stellar numbers in overseas Tests, his numbers in home conditions are not that impressive. However, his stint as an opener has been quite successful with 532 runs in 10 innings during the series against England.

The batter looked in stunning touch as he slammed a brilliant century on Day 2 of the first Test match against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The batter explained that he does not let the criticism bother him but that does not mean that he is not aware of the numbers. But, he has made it a point on concentrate on the game instead.

"I don't let it bother me but it's not that I don't see it. Obviously I see it and ideally any batter would want their numbers to be as high as it can be. But right now it's more important for me to make sure my game plans are tight and that I am enjoying my cricket. Those are the boxes I want to tick more than thinking about numbers. There is enough sample size also for me to see that when I do these things well, automatically I start getting more runs and the numbers will go higher as well," Rahul said on JioHotstar.

"So it's important to take it step by step and not go to step 3 first and forget the first two steps. But there is obviously expectations and pressure of numbers. And there is so much being spoken about it as cricket is a numbers game at the end of the day. But I try and focus on the simpler things that I can control as much as I can and then leave the rest up to God," he added.