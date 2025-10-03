India opening batter KL Rahul brought an end to his nine-year wait for a home century in Test cricket on Friday, as he brought up the triple-digit score on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. It was the third triple-digit score for Rahul in the longest format, but only the second at home. Rahul's century brought the first session of play on the second day to an end; this session saw India lose captain Shubman Gill after scoring a half-century. Rahul's last home hundred was a 199 against England in Chennai in December 2016.

The match resumed on Friday, with Rahul and Gill looking to drive India into the lead after the West Indies were bowled out for 162 on Day 1. Jayden Seales started the proceedings for the WI, and Rahul collected two boundaries in the very first over, with the second being an edge.

For the next six overs, the West Indies kept the Indian batters searching for runs, and the proceedings were very tight. However, the duo collected a boundary each in Justin Greaves's 46th over and eased the pressure, bringing up the 150-run mark at the end of the over.

After India touched the 150-run milestone, Gill and Rahul displayed some flashy strokeplay, with the Indian skipper picking up some speed, having scored three boundaries and taking India past the West Indies' first innings total of 162 runs before the drinks break.

Gill continued from where he had left off in England, registering his eighth Test fifty, in 94 balls, with five fours. However, in an attempt to play a reverse sweep just like KL had against Greaves a few deliveries back, the Indian skipper handed an easy lob to the slips. Skipper Roston Chase got his Indian counterpart dismissed for 50 in 100 balls, and the 98-run stand was undone. India were 188/3.

India reached the 200-run mark in 60.5 overs, with Dhruv Jurel having joined KL at the crease.

KL finally reached his century, his eleventh in Tests, in 190 balls, with 12 fours. Taking a single against Chase, the Karnataka lad registered his first century on home soil since his 199 against England way back in 2016.

Jurel managed to finish the session with a classy off-drive for four in a dominant fashion.

Earlier, the WI were bundled out for 162 after they opted to bat first, with Justin Greaves (32 in 48 balls, with four boundaries) top-scoring. Mohammed Siraj (four wickets) and Jasprit Bumrah (three wickets) dominated the WI batting.