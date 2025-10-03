Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies was totally dominated by Team India. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, West Indies skipper Roston Chase won the toss and opted to bat. However, his decision proved to be extremely costly as his batting order completely collapsed against India's strong bowling lineup. The Caribbeans were bowled out for just 162, with pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah taking four and three wickets respectively. Among the dismissals, two of Bumrah's wickets became the highlights of the day.

On the last delivery of the 39th over, Bumrah delivered a nail-biting yorker to Justin Greaves and rattled his off-stump.

Returning to bowl the 41st over, Bumrah produced a similar delivery on the very first ball and stunningly removed Johann Layne's off-stump. Greaves departed for 32, while Layne was dismissed for 1.

Bumrah came into the series after facing severe criticism for skipping two matches in the five-match Test series against England, as part of his workload management.

Talking about the match, on a green pitch, incisive spells from Siraj (4-40) and Bumrah (3-42) meant India bowled out West Indies for a modest 162 in just 44.1 overs. While Siraj wreaked havoc at the start, Bumrah took one early wicket and returned later to wrap up the tail.

In reply, KL Rahul's unbeaten 53 off 114 balls-his 20th Test half-century-guided India to 121/2 in 38 overs at stumps, narrowing the deficit to just 41 runs with eight wickets in hand. In his usual calm and composed manner, Rahul anchored the innings with precision and trademark elegance.

Among the six boundaries he struck, his late drives and cuts were timed to perfection, showcasing his control and clarity in strokeplay. Partnering with Shubman Gill, who looked assured at the crease after a prolific England tour and remained unbeaten on 18, Rahul ensured India ended the day in a position of strength-signaling that they are ready to dominate the 2025/26 home season.

