As India gear up for the second Test against West Indies in Delhi, captain Shubman Gill struck a reflective tone - one that mixed honesty, ambition, and humility. With a 1-0 lead in the series, the 25-year-old admitted that the real challenge at the elite level isn't physical, but mental. "Physically, most of the time I feel fine. But sometimes there is mental fatigue," Gill said on the eve of the match. "Because when you are constantly playing, there are certain expectations that I have from myself. And to be able to keep up with my own expectations sometimes becomes a challenge."

Gill, who has seamlessly transitioned into leadership, said managing those expectations - both personal and external - is part of the evolution of a modern cricketer.

"That's the challenge about being able to play all the formats for India. And I want to play all the formats and want to succeed in all the formats for the country. And win ICC titles."

Even though India are up against a rebuilding West Indies side, Gill was firm that intensity cannot dip, irrespective of the opposition.

"We want to be able to play at our own intensity. And we want to maintain our own standards," he said.

Reflecting on his captaincy approach, Gill credited Rohit Sharma for shaping his temperament and team culture.

"The qualities, so many qualities that I inherited from Rohit Bhai is the calmness that he poses and the kind of friendship that he has among the group is something that I aspire from."

As India chase another series win at home, Gill's words offered a glimpse into a leader balancing the weight of expectation with composure - and a young captain already thinking beyond series wins, towards sustained excellence and ICC silverware.