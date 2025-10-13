(On registering his maiden Test century) "I can’t really put it into words right now. Maybe tomorrow I’ll be able to describe it. We always spoke about it being a good batting track. As a batsman, once you get a start here, it becomes easier. I think I still went for my shots, it was just about being more selective. My shot selection was a lot clearer in this innings. I’ve always enjoyed playing the sweep. Thankfully, it worked well for me," said John Campbell.