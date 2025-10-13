Advertisement
Ind vs WI 2025 02 Oct 25 to 14 Oct 25
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: India are 58 runs away from victory on Day 5 of the second Test match against West Indies in New Delhi. KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan are at the crease for the hosts and they look to complete this run chase as early as possible. India lost the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal early but Rahul and Sudharsan have steadied the innings. Earlier, West Indies were bowled out for 390 in their second innings with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India vs West Indies Score, 2nd Test Match Day 5, Straight from Delhi:

Oct 14, 2025 08:36 (IST)
India vs West Indies LIVE: Rahul-Sudharsan unbeaten for India

KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan will be resuming the game for India on Day 5 of the second Test against West Indies. India need 58 runs more to clean sweep the two-match Test series. Earlier on Day 1, the hosts lost the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was dismissed by Jomel Warrican for 8. 

Oct 14, 2025 08:32 (IST)
India vs West Indies LIVE: Here's what Campbell said after Day 5

(On registering his maiden Test century) "I can’t really put it into words right now. Maybe tomorrow I’ll be able to describe it. We always spoke about it being a good batting track. As a batsman, once you get a start here, it becomes easier. I think I still went for my shots, it was just about being more selective. My shot selection was a lot clearer in this innings. I’ve always enjoyed playing the sweep. Thankfully, it worked well for me," said John Campbell. 

Oct 14, 2025 08:28 (IST)
India vs West Indies LIVE: Tough day for Indian bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah (3/44 in 17.5 overs), Kuldeep Yadav (3/104 in 29 overs), Ravindra Jadeja (1/102 in 33 overs), Mohammed Siraj (2/43 in 15 overs) and Washington Sundar (1/80 in 23 overs) toiled hard for more than 118.5 overs in the second innings. They eventually bowled out the West Indies for 390, leaving the home team with a target of 121 to chase in 18 overs left on the fourth evening.

Oct 14, 2025 08:25 (IST)
India vs West Indies LIVE: India need 58 runs to win

The Indian bowling attack faced a stern test of character on an unresponsive sub-continental track but came out trumps, leaving the hosts on the cusp of a 2-0 clean sweep over a fighting West Indies on the fourth day of the second Test on Monday. The Indians need another 58 runs on the final day to win the game after reaching 63 for 1 at stumps in pursuit of 121.

Oct 14, 2025 08:17 (IST)
India vs West Indies LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the second Test between India and West Indies, straight from the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

