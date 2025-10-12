India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4, Live Score: John Campbell and Shai Hope resumed the proceedings for the West Indies from 173/2 on Day 4 of the second Test against India in Delhi. The visitors cut India's lead to under 100 by the close of play on Day 3 as the duo of Campbell and Hope orchestrated a partnership of over 100 runs. Indian bowlers, led by the marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah, will look to get their rhythm back after an insipid outing the previous day. Earlier, West Indies were bowled out for 248 in their first innings, trailing India (518/5 declared) by 270 runs. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the star bowler for India as he registered a brilliant five-wicket haul. (Live Scorecard)
India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test Match Day 4, Straight from Delhi:
IND vs WI LIVE Score: Maiden over
A good strategy from skipper Shubman Gill as he also brings pace into the attack. He immediately hands over the ball to pacer Jasprit Bumrah in search of wickets. Bumrah bowls a maiden over and controls the flow of runs.
WI 177/2 (51 overs)
IND vs WI LIVE Score: 4 runs off the over
Good start for the West Indies as they start rotating the strike from the very first over. The duo of John Campbell and Shai Hope scores four runs in the previous over of Ravindra Jadeja. They are putting up a strong fight as India are now desperate for wickets.
WI 177/2 (50 overs)
India vs West Indies LIVE: We are underway
The play on Day 4 of the second Test between India and the West Indies finally begins. For the West Indies, John Campbell (87*) and Shai Hope (66*) will be resuming the innings from 173/2, trailing by 97 runs. The duo will aim to take this partnership deeper, in order to take a lead. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja will be bowling the first over of the day for India. Let's play!!!
India vs West Indies LIVE: Pitch report
"It's a Day 4 pitch, the bounce has become lower and the bowlers will look to make most of the footholes. You can expect spinners to operate from the end which has more wear and tear with the pacers operating from the other end. You need to pull the length back, bowl wicket-to-wicket and force the batters to play more horizontal shots. As for the batters, you will need to bat with a straight bat as much as possible."
India vs West Indies LIVE: Shubman Gill's call under fire
Team India bowled passionately in the first innings to bundle out the West Indies, in order to enforce a follow-on. However, things did not go as per the plan for Team India as the West Indies duo of John Campbell and Shai Hope stitched a fiery partnership. The hosts now aim to redeem themselves on Day 4 and bowl out the West Indies at the earliest.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Here's what Kuldeep said after Day 3
"We started really well. The wicket is good to bat on and there wasn't any pace on the wicket, so we just tried to hit it the right length. Hitting the stumps was my plan. The first innings was brilliant. Second innings, they batted really well, Hope and Campbell started hitting very well. And they are batting really well at the moment. (On the wicket) It looks pretty well to bat. The wicket is obviously slower. And there isn't any the pace on the wicket, so you have to create and generate the energy. And for wrist-spinners, it is difficult sometimes," said Kuldeep.
India vs West Indies LIVE: WI aim to avoid defeat by innings
The West Indies still need 97 runs to force India to bat again and avoid defeat by an innings margin. Although India's victory is a certainty, the counter-attack from John Campbell and Shai Hope would give them renewed confidence before their tour of New Zealand.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Fiery Kuldeep Yadav
Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav broke a world record on Day 3 with his marvelous five-wicket haul, which helped India bundled out the West Indies for 248 in their first innings. It was Kuldeep's fifth five-wicket haul. He became the fastest left-arm spinner in the world to achieve five fifers (15 matches).
India vs West Indies LIVE: Solid comeback from WI
John Campbell and Shai Hope scored unbeaten half centuries as West Indies ended day three of the second Test at 173 for 2 against India on Sunday. Asked to follow on after folding for 248 in their first innings, Campbell (87*) and Hope (66*) showed character with an unbeaten 138-run stand to cut down India's lead to 97 runs when stumps were called.