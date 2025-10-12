"We started really well. The wicket is good to bat on and there wasn't any pace on the wicket, so we just tried to hit it the right length. Hitting the stumps was my plan. The first innings was brilliant. Second innings, they batted really well, Hope and Campbell started hitting very well. And they are batting really well at the moment. (On the wicket) It looks pretty well to bat. The wicket is obviously slower. And there isn't any the pace on the wicket, so you have to create and generate the energy. And for wrist-spinners, it is difficult sometimes," said Kuldeep.