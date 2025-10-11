India vs West Indies Live Score Updates: The first day's play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi truly belonged to the Indian team, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten knock of 173 runs while Sai Sudharsan also added 87 runs to the team's tally. India might look to continue batting for more than one session on Day 2, with Jaiswal being backed by an all-time great like Anil Kumble to get his maiden triple hundred in Tests. With skipper Shubman Gill in company at the other end, the left-hander might just get the licence to free his arms today. For West Indies, Jomel Warrican has emerged as the most successful bowler, picking up two wickets. But, he needs a lot more help from others if West Indies are to turn things around. (Live Scorecard)
“Jaiswal is just getting better and better day by day. We’ve spoken about his hunger and his attitude toward building big innings, not just for himself but for the team. Even in the previous game, he got off to a good start but was dismissed early, so he’s certainly made up for that here,” Anil Kumble said.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Here's what Jaiswal said after Day 1
"It was a good contribution, good partnership between me and Jaiswal. Hopefully, we'll have longer partnerships and get a big score. Definitely, I wasn't thinking about getting runs, so I was a bit more free, expressed myself, took time rather than rushing things. I didn't try to make things happen. Grateful for whatever I've done, but there's always something in the mind to make a lot more, happy with the runs, but would want to make more," said Yashavi Jaiswal.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Another difficult outing for WI
After facing a big defeat by an innings and 140 runs, the West Indies endured yet another abysmal start on Day 1 of the second Test. Indian batters showed no mercy to the visitors and hit boundaries in every corner of the ground. Only left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (2/60) picked up both the wickets for the West Indies in the form of Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Crucial runs from Sudharsan
Having received the national selectors and team management's backing or the vital No 3 slot, Sai Sudharsan responded with a fine 87 off 165 balls. It was his second half-century for India in Test cricket. Meanwhile, KL Rahul missed out on a big score after getting out for 38. In the previous Test, he scored a century.
India vs West Indies LIVE: India's dominance on Day 1
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his seventh Test century as India dominated the first day of the second match against the West Indies, reaching 318 for two at stumps on Friday. Leading the two-match series 1-0, India opted to bat after winning the toss and the move was vindicated by Jaiswal, who was unbeaten on 173 off 253 balls when the stumps were drawn at Arun Jaitley Stadium.