India vs West Indies Live Score Updates: The first day's play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi truly belonged to the Indian team, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten knock of 173 runs while Sai Sudharsan also added 87 runs to the team's tally. India might look to continue batting for more than one session on Day 2, with Jaiswal being backed by an all-time great like Anil Kumble to get his maiden triple hundred in Tests. With skipper Shubman Gill in company at the other end, the left-hander might just get the licence to free his arms today. For West Indies, Jomel Warrican has emerged as the most successful bowler, picking up two wickets. But, he needs a lot more help from others if West Indies are to turn things around. (Live Scorecard)

