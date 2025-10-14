For Sai Sudharsan, the 2nd India vs West Indies Test has come as a blessing. The top-order batter increasingly came under pressure after failing to strike big in his first seven Test innings. However, all that changed in the Delhi Test as he scored 87 in the first innings. He got a good start in the second innings as well. It seems Sudharsan is likely to get a long rope from here on. A video of Sudharsan, who plays for Gujarat Titans, has gone viral where the batter can be seen eating something on the boundary line during the India vs West Indies Test series. One social media user claimed he was eating a burger.

In the video, fans can be heard telling Sudharsan: "Gujarat se nikal jao, CSK me jarurat hai (Leave Gujarat, we need you in Chennai)."

Sai Sudharshan eating burger outside boundary line



Fans Saying "gujrat se nikal jao Csk me jarurat hai" (leave gujrat we need you in csk) pic.twitter.com/sBUAFe8SQT — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) October 13, 2025

On the first day of India's second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sudharsan showed promise and silenced his critics by notching a sturdy 87(165), with his composed strokeplay. His flourishing exploits met their end after he went on the back foot while trying to negotiate vice-captain Jomel Warrican's delivery that turned sharply into him.

Sudharsan got cramped up for space and got trapped in front of the stumps. After the end of the opening day, which was thoroughly dominated by India, Kotak explained how the 23-year-old perished against the spinning delivery despite having a reputation for prospering well against the ball-tweakers.

Before the second Test, Sudharsan, who earned his maiden Test cap in England earlier this year, had mustered 147 runs in seven innings. With a dwindling run, Sudharsan popped up on the radar of critics, who slowly began to question his place in the Test fold.