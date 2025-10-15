Shubman Gill won his first Test series as captain on Tuesday as India clean swept West Indies 2-0, following seven-wicket win in the second Test in Delhi. Chasing 121 for the win, India resumed Day 4 at 63/1 with KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan in the middle. Rahul remained unbeaten on 58 to take India across the finishing line. Sai Sudharsan (39) and Shubman Gill (13) were the only wickets to fall on the last day, both caught from the bowling of Roston Chase (2-36).

It was only the fourth time since 1961 that India were forced to bat again in a test after enforcing the follow-on. The Windies have not beaten India in their last 27 tests - home or away - dating to 2002.

With the win, India bettered their record for the longest unbeaten run at a venue. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi remains a fortress, with India now on a 14-game unbeaten run.

This is their longest-ever unbeaten streak at a venue in India which is now one better than that of in Mohali and Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai) - 13 each.

The West Indies had been forced to follow on after being dismissed for 248 in reply to India's first-innings total of 518-5 declared, a 270-run deficit.

Shai Hope struck his first test century in eight years and John Campbell posted 115, his first test century, to help West Indies reach 390 in the second and ensure India had to bat twice to win the match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, with 175, and Gill, with an unbeaten 129, guided India's big first-innings total that set up the win.

Kuldeep Yadav picked eight wickets for 186 runs across the two innings, and was named player of the match.

"Captaincy a big honour, getting used to it, managing players, all of it. It's about taking the right options based on game situations and I try to make the one with the best probabilities. We were around 300 ahead, the wickets were dead. That's why the follow-on. We played NKR because we need seam-bowling allrounders overseas. I've batted since I was 3-4, I want to make decisions as a batter not captain while batting. You learn from a young age how to help the team win," said Gill during the post-match presentation.

(With AP Inputs)