After the hosts enforced a follow-on, West Indies showed amazing resilience in the second innings with John Campbell and Shai Hope slamming tons. Courtesy that, West Indies gave India a 121-run target to clean sweep the series.

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets apiece as the West Indies were bowled out for 390 in the final session of the fourth day, setting India a target of 121 runs to win the second and final Test on Monday. The West Indies had slipped from 212/2 to 311/9 but a resilient 79-run partnership for the 10th wicket between Justin Greaves (50 not out) and Jayden Seales (32) had kept India at bay on either side of the tea break.

Bumrah (3/44) took the final wicket of the innings to dismiss Seales as West Indies were bowled out for 390 following on.

The visitors, who produced their best show with the bat in their final outing of this tour, were bolstered by centuries from opener John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103), who also added 177 runs for the third wicket to lead the response.

Brief Scores: India 518/5 declared. West Indies 248 and 390 in 118.5 overs (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103, Justin Greaves 50 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3/104, Jasprit Bumrah 3/44). Target: 121 runs.

