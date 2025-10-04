KL Rahul became the first cricketer in Test history to be dismissed for 100 on two different occasions in the same calendar year. Rahul slammed his 11th Test century on Day 2 of the first Test match against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday. It was his second Test century at home, but he was dismissed right after reaching the milestone. This was the second time in a row that Rahul scored a century in Tests and was dismissed for exactly 100. He scored 100 in the Lord's Test against England back in July. Since the first Test match was played back in 1877, no cricketer has been dismissed for 100 twice in the same calendar year. Overall, Rahul was the seventh player to be dismissed for 100 twice in his Test career.

KL Rahul, following his century against the West Indies at Ahmedabad, mentioned that playing in different conditions, particularly in England, has been beneficial for his confidence.

His best Test series outing also came this year against England in the UK, ending the five-match series as the third-highest run-getter with 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries and two fifties.

Rahul also shared that his celebration after reaching three figures was for his daughter. Rahul brought his first home century since 2016 and only his second at home during the WI Test at Ahmedabad, grinding out a masterclass of 100 in 197 balls, with 12 fours.

"Really enjoyed my batting. Playing in different conditions. England was fun. Obviously, getting runs there gives you a lot of confidence, and coming into this game with some runs behind me also helped. Feeling fresher after a longish break after the series. Yeah, I really enjoyed being back. (Were you nervous?) No, not really. Because I just played a game last week (for India A). So yeah, I was a bit nervous playing there because I haven't been on the field for a good 5-6 weeks. So just to get back into that rhythm, just to get back into getting runs and spending time in the field and coming in day after day for 4-5 days is a bit of a challenge physically as well," KL Rahul said after stumps on Day 2.

"The conditions here have been really, really challenging physically. The game that I played last week was even worse. So yeah, physically it's been really challenging. But yeah, it's good to be out in the middle, and it was good for me to have that game and get some miles in me. (About the celebration) It was for my daughter," he added.

